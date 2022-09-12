Take a bow: Greensboro arts programs saw dramatic changes over last year, report says

GREENSBORO — From the outside, the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center looks the same — a brick and glass building at Davie Street and Friendly Avenue.

Nor has it changed much in appearance on the inside.

The center still provides long-term homes to city arts programs and 17 nonprofit arts organizations such as the African American Atelier gallery, and performance-based Dance Project, North Carolina Folk Festival and Greensboro Opera for $1 a year.

But its workings and offerings have changed, thanks to Creative Greensboro.

****

Ryan Deal arrived in November 2019 to oversee the city's Office of Arts and Culture — also known as Creative Greensboro. Since then, he has led efforts to involve more diverse artists and arts organizations in the cultural center and its arts, music and theater offerings.

He sought initiatives to support the reach of organizations led by and serving Black, indigenous and other people of color.

The city's 2018 Cultural Arts Plan and a new citizen Cultural Affairs Commission guide his work.

"The cultural plan calls on us to think very differently about how the city provides support for artists and arts organizations in our community," Deal said.

On Monday, his office unveiled the results in its annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

During that year, Creative Greensboro worked with more than 449 individuals, organizations and community partners. Through the city, the agency provided cash and in-kind investments worth more than $1.1 million that supported and stimulated growth of the local creative economy, the report said.

Among its other actions:

• Creative Greensboro has taken over management of the first-floor Van Dyke Performance Space.

• The agency has designed and launched a new low-cost rental program for classroom and studio space and two new artist residency programs.

• To date, the Neighborhoods Arts program has invested more than $150,000 in the Dudley Heights, Glenwood, Kings Forest and, mostly recently, Mill District and Random Woods neighborhoods.

• Thanks to the cultural affairs commission's advocacy, the City Council awarded $400,000 for Creative Greensboro to make grants, and another $100,000 to support the neighborhood work.

• A $3.5 million boost will support cultural center maintenance and improvements. Work should be underway before the end of the calendar year.

Deal describes the experience of overseeing the city's arts scene as "interesting, challenging, rewarding — and a work in progress."

He arrived a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the creative economy worldwide.

"COVID forced a slow down, and in some cases a shutdown, of our work," Deal said. "The silver lining, if there is one, was the opportunity to use the time for building new opportunities and pathways for support."

****

To that end, the city's cultural arts plan had called for a residency program. So Creative Greensboro created two programs that bring in new and diverse groups: Greensboro Residency for Original Works and Residency at the Hyers.

In 2021-22, the two programs hosted 13 artist residencies.

In the Greensboro Residency space, artists can create original works and host community programs, performances and events — and get paid doing it.

The Residency at the Hyers offers rent-free use of the 88-seat black box theater named for the late Stephen Hyers, as well as technical and marketing support.

The residency provided $22,500 worth of in-kind space to programs such as Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and Actors of All Abilities, an inclusive theater company, the report said.

The Residency at the Hyers "made building programming accessible and affordable for us," Princess Johnson of Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet said in the report.

"We've always dreamed of running a show multiple times," Johnson said, "but due to funding limits have never had this opportunity."

To further support equitable access, Creative Greensboro provided low-cost rental options to more than 150 individuals and organizations for programming. It did that through Creative Activation Partners and the Van Dyke Performance Space.

Creative Activation Partners rents studio and classroom space to artists or organizations offering arts and culture programming. Rental rates range from $6 to $12 per 90-minute reservation. Some artists only need space for an event or a day; others reserve space weekly.

Creative Greensboro also took over management of the Van Dyke Performance Space, a flexible theater with a sprung wooden dance floor.

The space was created in part with a $1 million gift from the late Jan Van Dyke, who founded Dance Project and the NC Dance Festival.

ArtsGreensboro, which works with nonprofit arts organizations, operated the space until Creative Greensboro took over.

Creative Greensboro has "significantly increased the use of the space, hosting 101 performances and events with 42 partner organizations," the report said.

On Oct. 15, Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will be in concert there.

Josephus Thompson III, known professionally as Josephus, is among those locally who have used it for his monthly performance of The Poetry Cafe. There, poets, musicians and artists can share their work with the public.

"That, Josephus said, "has allowed The Poetry Cafe to expand its audience and the quality of the show, from lighting and presentation to the ability to book months in advance, which assists in marketing efforts."

Anne Morris and Lauren Joyner, executive directors of Dance Project, want to remind the public that Van Dyke wanted to establish a home venue designed for dance performance.

"When Creative Greensboro took over the theater from ArtsGreensboro, we worked with all parties to understand the historical record of Jan’s intentions, as well as the work Dance Project and ArtsGreensboro did in planning dance programming for the space," they wrote in an emailed statement.

"We hope," they added, "that the Van Dyke Performance Space continues to be active, cared for and shared with the community, just as Jan intended, so that it can support all creatives in the city as well as elevate dance here in Greensboro and the region."