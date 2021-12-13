 Skip to main content
Tanger impressions: Last call
Tanger impressions: Last call

Now that the city's new performing arts center has opened for business, what are your first impressions?

What thrills you? What peeves you?

Share with us, in 200 words or fewer, what you think of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Send your thoughts to edpage@greensboro.com.

Include your name, address and a daytime phone number.

We'll publish selected responses in a future Sunday Ideas section.

Deadline: Today at noon.

