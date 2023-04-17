GREENSBORO- TAT Piedmont Aviation is set to invest $12.8 million to expand its operations near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

According to a news release from the governor, the company expects to create 85 jobs and increase the service capacity of its Guilford County facilities. Pay for the new positions will vary, with an expected average wage of $51,706.

TAT Piedmont Aviation is a Greensboro-based subsidiary of TAT Technologies, which is based in Israel and controlled by FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Isreali private-equity fund, according to TAT's website.

TAT Piedmont Aviation has been operating for six decades and specializes in maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for auxiliary power units, landing gears and machining and plating, according to the governor's news release. Customers include Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream, Delta Airlines, and FedEx, among others.

The expansion is set to add test equipment, production tooling and new machinery.

According to the news release, a performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will assist TAT Piedmont’s expansion.