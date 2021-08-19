Tdap and MCV immunization clinics scheduled in Greensboro, High Point

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering special Tdap and MCV immunization clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point.

Appointments are preferred. Call 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment.

Meningococcal and Tdap vaccines are required for North Carolina students entering the seventh and 12th grades. These vaccines help prevent bacterial meningitis, whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria.

Additional clinics are planned:

• At the High Point location: 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2; Sept. 9, Sept. 14 and Sept. 16; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

• At the Greensboro location: 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2, Sept. 7, Sept. 14 and Sept. 16; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-3245. Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. If you have health insurance, have your insurance/ Medicaid information readily available when scheduling an appointment.

To get more information about back-to-school vaccinations, call 336-641-6601 or contact your child’s primary care physician.