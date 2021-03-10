TEDxGreensboro announces new leadership

GREENSBORO — Jasmine Beard has been appointed co-organizer of TEDxGreensboro, joining founding organizer and licensee Richard "Skip" Moore for the 2021 program year as part of a planned leadership transition.
Now in its 10th year, TEDxGreensboro continues to produce “ideas worth spreading" through talks. Each year, it produces salons as well as a day of speakers and entertainers who illustrate a theme.
New leadership and expanded planning committee membership will ensure that the program stays relevant to the community, TEDxGreensboro said in its announcement.
Beard will lead the planning committee and assume additional responsibilities in 2022.
"Jasmine has the background and imagination to work with the Planning Committee to guide TEDxGreensboro’s exciting platforms for spreading new ideas," Moore said in the announcement. "I look forward to working with her through this year.”
Moore started TEDxGreensboro in 2012 before he retired from the Weaver Foundation and has worked with a volunteer planning committee to develop its popular community-building programs.
TEDxGreensboro plans a fall event, possibly in October, volunteer Denny Kelly said.
It is expected to be virtual, but could be switched to live if precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic allow it, Kelly said.
Beard said that she looks forward to the challenge.
"TEDxGreensboro is an amazing asset that brings our citizens together to share ideas and thinking that make us a better, smarter, forward-thinking community," she said i the announcement.
"It is imperative that we are all involved in building the community we want to live in," Beard said. "TEDxGreensboro is a catalyst for ideas in support of that effort.”
Beard is the founder and owner of AJOY Consulting LLC. Formerly with Volvo Trucks, she brings experience in non-profit and corporate management, project management, event planning andcustomer experience management.
She is multi-lingual, and has been recognized by the Greensboro Chamber as the Minority Small Business Person of the Year. Black Business Ink named her to the roster of 2020 40 under 40 Triad’s Most Influential African Americans. The NC Junior Chamber International (Jaycees) recognized her as a Top 5 Local Chapter President.
She is a Greensboro native and a graduate of UNCG who has served in leadership roles in many community organizations, including Leadership Greensboro and two-term president of the Greensboro Jaycees.
In addition to announcing Beard’s new leadership role, Moore introduces four new Planning Committee members.
• Lynch Hunt - Founder of AWOL Fitness and Motivational Speaker, Hunt will focus on program development and speaker identification.
• Douglas Bender – retired leadership executive, Bender will lead the TEDxGreensboro Salon program, a series of short, focused sessions on a specific topic.
• Diana Concepcion –Quest Diagnostics Lead Technician will join the marketing team and seek ways to use TEDxGreensboro programs to further educational opportunities in the community.
• Jordan Lacenski – J.L.Consulting Group and SheWolf Collaborative, Lacenski will co-chair the marketing team.
The Planning Committee makes all the decisions for TEDxGreensboro. In addition to the new members, the volunteer committee includes Melissa Alexander, Michele Anderson, Neil Belenky, Beth Bowles, Laureen Haviland, David Horne, Eric Jorgensen, Denny Kelly, Leslie Mackler, Drew Matthews, Cheryl McQueary, Peg Parham, Sue Polinsky, Judi Rossabi, Jeff SanGeorge, Sangeetha Shivaji and Penny Whiteheart.
Many have served since Moore started TEDxGreensboro in 2011.
The worldwide organization known as TED — which stands for technology, entertainment and design — is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Their only agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible. Since 2012, TEDxGreensboro has presented salons, webcasts, seven full-day TED-like experiences of live speakers and one virtual event in 2020.
All talks from all eight programs since 2012 are available on YouTube via https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos.
Follow TEDxGreensboro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tedxgreensboro and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TEDxGreensboro.
