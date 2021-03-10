TEDxGreensboro announces new leadership

Beard said that she looks forward to the challenge.

"TEDxGreensboro is an amazing asset that brings our citizens together to share ideas and thinking that make us a better, smarter, forward-thinking community," she said i the announcement.

"It is imperative that we are all involved in building the community we want to live in," Beard said. "TEDxGreensboro is a catalyst for ideas in support of that effort.”

Beard is the founder and owner of AJOY Consulting LLC. Formerly with Volvo Trucks, she brings experience in non-profit and corporate management, project management, event planning andcustomer experience management.

She is multi-lingual, and has been recognized by the Greensboro Chamber as the Minority Small Business Person of the Year. Black Business Ink named her to the roster of 2020 40 under 40 Triad’s Most Influential African Americans. The NC Junior Chamber International (Jaycees) recognized her as a Top 5 Local Chapter President.

She is a Greensboro native and a graduate of UNCG who has served in leadership roles in many community organizations, including Leadership Greensboro and two-term president of the Greensboro Jaycees.