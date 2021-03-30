TEDxGreensboro seeks speakers for fall program

GREENSBORO — The TEDxGreensboro planning committee seeks proposals from individuals interested in making a presentation for the fall 2021 Signature Event, "Next."

The program, in which the city's extraordinary thinkers and doers can share ideas that may spark meaningful change for the community and beyond, is being planned for October as a virtual, live or hybrid event, depending on COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time.

The exact date in October has not yet been set.

The speaker application is on-line at TEDxGreensboro.com/speaker-application. The deadline for receipt of proposals is 5 p.m. April 30.

Proposals will be reviewed by the TEDxGreensboro planning committee and selected speakers will be contacted in late May.

TEDxGreensboro will select talks on a broad range of topics including science, technology, social development, design, education, medicine and art. Presentations should reflect actual personal and professional experience.