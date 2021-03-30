 Skip to main content
TEDxGreensboro seeks speakers for fall program
Stephen van Vuuren speaks at TEDx Greensboro (copy)

Filmmaker Stephen van Vuuren talks at TedxGreensboro in 2018 about the long, arduous hours of work that went into his film, “In Saturn’s Rings,” Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The TEDxGreensboro planning committee seeks proposals from individuals interested in making a presentation for the fall 2021 Signature Event, "Next."

The program, in which the city's extraordinary thinkers and doers can share ideas that may spark meaningful change for the community and beyond, is being planned for October as a virtual, live or hybrid event, depending on COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time.

The exact date in October has not yet been set.

The speaker application is on-line at TEDxGreensboro.com/speaker-application. The deadline for receipt of proposals is 5 p.m. April 30.

Proposals will be reviewed by the TEDxGreensboro planning committee and selected speakers will be contacted in late May.

TEDxGreensboro will select talks on a broad range of topics including science, technology, social development, design, education, medicine and art. Presentations should reflect actual personal and professional experience.

For this year’s theme, "Next." TEDxGreensboro speakers will explore what comes after the present – in technology, science, medicine, business, society and our personal lives – and the ways in which we chase our imagination with curiosity, rebound from the unexpected, and venture into the unknown with courage.

The worldwide organization known as TED — which stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design — is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Their only agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible.

Since 2012, TEDxGreensboro has presented salons, webcasts, seven full-day TED -like experiences of live speakers and one virtual event in 2020.

Talks from all eight programs since 2012 are available for free on YouTube via https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos/.

Follow TEDxGreensboro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tedxgreensboro and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TEDxGreensboro.

