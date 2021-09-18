TEDxGreensboro to focus on what comes next at Oct. 7 event

GREENSBORO — What comes after the present — in technology, science, medicine, business, society and our personal lives?
How will we chase our imagination with curiosity, rebound from the unexpected, and venture into the unknown with courage?
Speakers will address those topics with a theme of "Next" on Oct. 7, in a day-long, ninth annual TEDxGreeensboro signature event, organizers said in a news release.
People can attend online or in person at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
To maintain safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for the in-person experience will be limited to one-third of the available space at the site, organizers said. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Lunch and networking are included.
The program also will be simulcast via the internet for those who want to attend online.
Tickets range from $20 to $70 plus a fee. They are available at TEDxGreensboro.com.
Co-Chairs Skip Moore and Jasmine Beard announced the following lineup:
• Matt Anderson, Greensboro, on reforming the child welfare system.
• Dr. Tracy Criswell, High Point, on regenerative medicine and aging.
• Dr. Sheeba Dawood, Greensboro, on using industrial waste to fuel the electric vehicle revolution.
• Ky Delaney, Pisgah Forest, on plastic and the environment.
• Dr. Omoanghe “Omon” Isikhuemhen, Greensboro, on mushrooms for health and wealth.
• Candace Liger, Houston, Texas, on consent and body autonomy.
• Dr. Sofija Volertas, Durham, on telemedicine for the future.
• Dr. Peter Warmka, Orlando, Florida, on human hackers.
• Dr. Yeoheung Yun, on bioengineering mini-brains to solve neurological diseases.
Entertainment segments appearing during the day will feature:
• Brianna Tam, innovative electric cellist who uses electronic looping technology to create an ensemble effect.
• North Carolina Brazilian Arts Project choreographs unique dances with athletic movements and percussive rhythms.
• Vicki Genfan, a virtuoso acoustic guitarist who creates a unique sound using 30 different guitar tunings and “slap-tap” percussion.
More information about the speakers and entertainers can be found at TEDxGreensboro.com.
The worldwide organization known as TED — technology, entertainment and design — is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Its only agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible.
Since 2012, TEDxGreensboro has presented salons, webcasts, seven full-day TED-like experiences of live speakers and one virtual event in 2020.
Talks from all eight programs since 2012 are available for free on YouTube at https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos/.