TEDxGreensboro to focus on what comes next at Oct. 7 event

GREENSBORO — What comes after the present — in technology, science, medicine, business, society and our personal lives?

How will we chase our imagination with curiosity, rebound from the unexpected, and venture into the unknown with courage?

Speakers will address those topics with a theme of "Next" on Oct. 7, in a day-long, ninth annual TEDxGreeensboro signature event, organizers said in a news release.

People can attend online or in person at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

To maintain safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for the in-person experience will be limited to one-third of the available space at the site, organizers said. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Lunch and networking are included.

The program also will be simulcast via the internet for those who want to attend online.

Tickets range from $20 to $70 plus a fee. They are available at TEDxGreensboro.com.

Co-Chairs Skip Moore and Jasmine Beard announced the following lineup: