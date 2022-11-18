 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Teen missing since Thursday was found Friday, Greensboro police say

  • Updated
  • 0

North Carolina was among the first states to enact a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties.

Update 2 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Silver Alert for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles-Waters has been canceled. 

About two hours after issuing the alert Friday night, police canceled it saying Dyles-Waters had been found, according to a news release.

GREENSBORO — Police have issued an alert for a missing 18-year-old last seen Thursday.

Bradley Dyles-Waters

Dyles-Waters

Bradley Dyles-Waters is reported to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, police said in issuing a Silver Alert Friday night.

Dyles-Waters is a 6-foot-tall white male who weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers, police said.

He was last seen Thursday at 1200 N. Elm St.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert