Teen missing since Thursday was found Friday, Greensboro police say

Update 2 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Silver Alert for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles-Waters has been canceled.

About two hours after issuing the alert Friday night, police canceled it saying Dyles-Waters had been found, according to a news release.

GREENSBORO — Police have issued an alert for a missing 18-year-old last seen Thursday.

Bradley Dyles-Waters is reported to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, police said in issuing a Silver Alert Friday night.

Dyles-Waters is a 6-foot-tall white male who weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers, police said.

He was last seen Thursday at 1200 N. Elm St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.