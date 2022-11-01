Teenage girl dies after being struck by SUV while trick-or-treating in Oak Ridge, Highway Patrol says

OAK RIDGE — A teenage girl has died after she and another girl were struck by an SUV while trick-or-treating Monday night along Haw River Road, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The other girl suffered minor injuries and was assessed by Guilford County EMS at the scene. Troopers said the accident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Haw River Road near Apple Grove Road in Guilford County.

The accident occurred not far from where an 11-year-old boy died in 2019 after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross Haw River Road to get to a Bethel United Methodist Church trunk-or-treat party.

In Monday night's accident, the driver of the SUV was heading northeast on Haw River Road prior to striking the girls, who were walking in the road in the same direction, troopers said in the news release.

The teenage girl who was critically injured was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival, according to the news release.

Both girls had been trick-or-treating in the area. Troopers have not released their names or ages.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver as of late Monday night.

Haw River Road near Apple Grove Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.