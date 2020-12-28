Text, post and tweet Givesboro: Fundraiser for Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro helps people experiencing homelessness

Want to help?

You can take part in the end-of-the-year fundraiser for the Interactive Resource Center, which provides a day center, professional services and self-help for the homeless and nearly homeless.

• Purchase a discount card for $10 that can be presented at participating retailers, restaurants and businesses throughout the downtown area. The cards can be purchased online or at Gate City Candy Company, Vintage to Vogue Boutique and Vivid Interiors.

• Donate loose change in the tins at the registers of participating retailers, restaurants, and businesses throughout the downtown area.

• Look for businesses creating their own fundraisers such as “rounding up,” or giving a percentage of sales towards the fundraiser.

More information: (336) 332-0824 or info@ircgso.org