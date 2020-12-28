Text, post and tweet Givesboro: Fundraiser for Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro helps people experiencing homelessness

GREENSBORO — The staff and volunteers at the Interactive Resource Center hope you will text, post and tweet Givesboro so others give.
Also take part.
Less than a week remains in the month-long fundraiser by downtown businesses to help the nonprofit that puts the homeless in the driver's seat for self-help.
"It's been a really hard year for folks experiencing homelessness," said Kerry Nance, grants and volunteer coordinator. "COVID-19 made everything already happening in their lives more difficult. Givesboro is a way for the community to come together to support them but also local businesses that have had it rough as well."
The grassroots IRC is seeing new faces along with the ones who are already there using services to get back on their feet, Nance said.
Recently, the resource center received a call that a couple with an 8-week-old baby just out of the hospital had nowhere to go. They did not have the money to continue staying in a hotel. That night the temperature was below freezing and while the nonprofit typically does not take families, there was no space available at any of the shelters.
The staff made arrangements with the white flag warming center at First Baptist Church, which transformed an equipment room into a place for the family to sleep.
"They arrived with this tiny little girl wearing a hospital onesie and wrapped in a blanket," Associate Director Kristina Singleton wrote on the nonprofit's Facebook page. "Their substandard hotel stay, at the only one they could afford, had been riddled with bedbugs, the bites still present on the baby. She had no pants and was still wearing the tiny Band-aids from her hospital visit.
Staff bought diapers, formula and clothes.
"After a couple of hours, she was clean, fed and sleeping soundly in a pack and play that belonged to one of our staff," Singleton wrote.
In mid-December, the community formed at the IRC lost a member. Joseph Rankin, who greeted people with Bible verses on his cardboard signs along East Market Street or Murrow Boulevard. Rankin, who took pleasure in making people smile, died homeless, outside, alone and in the cold, according to Executive Director Michelle Kennedy.
He had just been accepted into housing and would have been off the streets in a couple of weeks.
"It comes as a crushing blow that he didn’t get to leave this world in his own home, in his own bed," Kennedy said. "No human being should die experiencing homelessness. Ever."
Earlier this month, Rankin and other members of the homeless community were part of the annual Dignity event, which went virtual in observing the lives of those who died while struggling with homelessness.
"We honor their lives," Kennedy said of the deaths during the online event. "We say their names. And, we repeat the mantra that helps those of us doing this work to keep going."
That work is the focus of Givesboro.
While the Givesboro fundraiser started among the downtown businesses, agency leaders are hoping others get excited, too, by the effort focusing on a $10 discount card and loose change.
"It's there to look out for people who have fallen on hard times," said Jennifer Graf of the Vintage to Vogue Boutique, which was one of the downtown businesses that got together to plan the initial Givesboro three years ago.
"We knew we wanted to do something to help them," Graf said of the nonprofit.
The Interactive Resource Center offers a place to shower and wash laundry, somewhere to meet and discuss concerns, and a jumping-off point for improving job skills and finding work. Many clients are either homeless or were until recently. Others are facing the prospect of homelessness.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, law students, barbers and other professionals often set up chairs to help and are scheduled to resume at a later date.
The partnership has worked out several ways to help.
Take part by purchasing the discount card online for $10. The card can be used at participating retailers, restaurants, and businesses throughout the downtown area.
Some of those businesses will have tins at their registers for the loose change.
Also, look for businesses creating their own fundraisers, such as Deep Roots asking customers if they want to “round up,” or business giving a percentage of sales toward the fundraiser.
The IRC, which is unable to accept donated items from the public because of safety concerns, also has an Amazon Wish List (https://amzn.to/2WTCGaZ) with dozens of shoes, as well as tents, underwear and other items. It is also accepting cash donations.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.