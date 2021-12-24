Thank you readers, for sharing your memories

We asked readers to share their holiday memories, from funny mishaps to poignant moments. From baby Alexa born just in the nick of time (a Christmas baby by barely nine minutes!) to a traumatic visit with Santa, here are some holiday memories and photos.
Respect and honor are special Christmas memories I cherish.
As a child in Compton, south of Los Angeles, Christmas brightness glowed in even our Jewish household as a gift I carry to this day.
The Cutlers were the only Jewish family on McDivitt Avenue, happily residing with among many wonderful Christian friends. Religious differences made no difference.
On one meaningful late-1950s Christmas, I arose early, as excited my friends, wanting to see and play with their gifts. As I was ready to rush over to regale in their gifts, my respectful, smart, sweet immigrant father, Harry Cutler, halted me with a soft hand gesture.
I protested, asking why, to which Dad said, in a heavy Lithuanian accent “Son, today is a special holiday for our Christian friends. Your buddies need to be with their families now. Wait until this afternoon or tomorrow to be with them. You have plenty of time.” He was right.
— Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
I thought I could share our story from 12 years back:
My wife and I were trying to have a baby, so she took an EPT before going to work early on Christmas. The result was negative, so she left it by the sink and went in without waking me. I later found the — now positive — test on the counter. I immediately texted her, “I see what you left on the counter!” She replied, “Thought you should know.” I replied, “I’m so happy!” She replied, “Yeah, I guess …” It took several awkward exchanges before we found out that we hadn’t seen the same thing!
— Ben Marlin
Greensboro
As many years of Christmas memories past. Hard to think of the “ just perfect one, or not so perfect.”
Each and every year brings a special memory from “nailing” that perfect gift to surprising a family member beyond words.
I just believe in our family, it’s still and always will be the magic of the Holiday of the preparation and sharing the love of a great family … I guess that’s the perfect gift … the gift our Mom and Dad taught us as young children many years ago.
That Perfect … lifelong gift.
— Teresa Turman Sears
Greensboro
(Tiffany Schlegelmilch sent us a photo of her son and daughter meeting Santa. Her daughter was, to say the least, not too excited, and we wondered if she was perhaps on Santa's "naughty" list. We asked her to elaborate:)
Lily definitely made it back on the "nice list," she just might need therapy for the traumatic experience. The photo was taken this year at the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro. Lily is still terrified of the jolly old man but hopefully, that'll change in the coming years. Sean's a great trooper and thankfully helps out tremendously with his little sister.
— Tiffany Schlegelmilch
Greensboro
The year Alexa was born. I realized Christmas morning I was in labor. We waited to go to family just in case but finally headed up. I was having her at Women's (Hospital) anyway. We ate dinner, opened presents — no baby. We headed back home; labor wasn't moving. About 10:30 p.m. I realized I'd waited too long. A bad wreck shut down I-85. We exited so fast. My son begged the baby to wait. We ran stop lights on Holden. When we got to Women’s at 11:15 I knew it wouldn’t be a Christmas baby. But Alexandra Caroline Altizer came at 11:51.
— Laura Altizer
Greensboro
On Christmas Eve 1981, I was visiting my parents in SC while nervously awaiting the arrival of Jeff, my soon-to-be fiance. I anxiously stared outside the window at heavy snowfall which appeared to be rapidly turning blizzard-like. How will he ever make it in this weather? I worried. I breathed a fervent prayer: "Father, please help Jeff arrive safely!"
Promptly at 6PM, the doorbell rang. I rushed to open the door and there he was, covered head to toe in snow, looking just like the Abominable Snowman, eyes twinkling beneath his snow-covered lashes.
That visit to SC nearly 40 years ago was an important one. Jeff wasn't about to let a little bad weather keep him from asking my dad for my hand in marriage. His safe arrival on my parents' doorstep was the best Christmas present I have ever received.
— Marcia James
Jamestown
In 1957 my dad was driving my brother and me to 8 a.m. Christmas service in the small farming town in northern Illinois, it was in white-out conditions. We spotted a dark figure leaning against the blizzard walking towards town, not knowing where he was going, dad offered him a ride. He was going to Christmas services as well. He lived in the “County Home” where old people go when they end up with no family able or willing to care for them. At that point he had to have traveled three miles on foot. My dad offered him a ride back to the home. I can still remember the look of appreciation the small but determined man had in his eyes as he stood in the back of the church waiting for us. Faith and charity were on display that day which will always stay with me.