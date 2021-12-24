Thank you readers, for sharing your memories

That visit to SC nearly 40 years ago was an important one. Jeff wasn't about to let a little bad weather keep him from asking my dad for my hand in marriage. His safe arrival on my parents' doorstep was the best Christmas present I have ever received.

In 1957 my dad was driving my brother and me to 8 a.m. Christmas service in the small farming town in northern Illinois, it was in white-out conditions. We spotted a dark figure leaning against the blizzard walking towards town, not knowing where he was going, dad offered him a ride. He was going to Christmas services as well. He lived in the “County Home” where old people go when they end up with no family able or willing to care for them. At that point he had to have traveled three miles on foot. My dad offered him a ride back to the home. I can still remember the look of appreciation the small but determined man had in his eyes as he stood in the back of the church waiting for us. Faith and charity were on display that day which will always stay with me.