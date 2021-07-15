'That was his life': Ralph Havis, the venerable owner of Beef Burger, dies at 78

“It wasn't their fault,' Havis said of the laborers who had cashed the checks. “What made it worse was that they'd work these guys so hard and then pay them almost nothing. That's the reason a lot of our disadvantaged stay disadvantaged. It's just a hard, cold world.”

Roland said Havis would help her out when she was struggling.

“There’s been plenty of times where I wouldn't have a job and I would come to Ralph and he'd be fully staffed and he'd say, ‘Well I can't put you on full time, but you come in here and work a few hours, a couple of days out of the week to make some money,’” Roland said.

Children also had his heart.

“Mr. Ralph, he loved the kids,” Roland said. “All the kids that would come up there, most of the time they got a free toy — even if they didn’t get a kid’s meal, they still got a free toy.

“He didn’t have to do all of this stuff for people, but he was constantly doing for the community.”

When Havis first began working at the restaurant, it was part of a chain of drive-up hamburger stands named Biff-Burger — "Biff" stood for “best in fast food.”