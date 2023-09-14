SNAP, SNAP!: Hey, let’s all snap our fingers together! It’s “The Addams Family Musical” at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance. The show runs through Sept. 24 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $21, or $19 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/.
