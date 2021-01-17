The 'American Pickers' TV show is coming to N.C., and they want to buy your stuff

RALEIGH — Got a basement full of Uncle Joe's vintage train sets? An antique motorcycle stashed in the garage? A barn wall plastered with old advertising signs?

Well, we know some guys who might be willing to take that stuff off your hands. And we won't even ask for a cut.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the popular History Channel show "American Pickers," are planning a trip to North Carolina in March, and they'll have pockets stuffed with cash for anyone who has interesting items to sell.

A spokesperson for the show tells us they will travel to any area of the state: "We're happy to go wherever the picks are ... anywhere that has unique old items or something with a great story."

What kinds of things do they typically like?

According to the spokesperson, some of their "bread and butter picks" include old cars, old car parts, and old signs and advertising merchandise — but they are open to taking a look at anything people might have, especially if it's something they've never seen before.

But note that the team only looks at "private collections." They do not visit flea markets, antique stores or similar businesses.