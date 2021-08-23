The ARC of Greensboro taps Lindy Perry-Garnette to lead the nonprofit organization

GREENSBORO — The lack of emergency shelter space for families across the country had always bothered Lindy Perry-Garnette.
Working on faith and Greensboro's reputation for goodwill, she plowed ahead with an idea to add a family shelter to the YWCA in Greensboro, where she was executive director at the time.
It later opened with no funding dedicated to the shelter at all. At that time it depended mostly on individual donations, strong support from a handful of local churches and a few grants.
And Perry-Garnette’s sheer will backed by research.
"I’m a strong believer that when you do the right things for the right reasons, they work out," said Perry-Garnette, who has a background in social work.
Perry-Garnette, who says humans have a responsibility to each other, has a reputation for figuring out how to make good things happen.
When The ARC of Greensboro was looking for its next leader, that made Perry-Garnette stand out.
Her hiring was announced this month.
The nonprofit is an organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that promotes and protects their rights and inclusion. It created ArcBARKS, a company featuring all-natural dog treats made by chefs with special needs. It also supports the Challenger Sports League, which provides adaptive play for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Arc of Greensboro also partners with local businesses to help adults with disabilities find jobs.
"We are thrilled to have someone with Lindy’s expertise, passion, and vision lead The Arc of Greensboro," Robert Hickling, president of the nonprofit's board of directors, said in a news release.
The executive search firm hired by the nonprofit, which had looked at candidates from across the country, also highlighted her background in nonprofit management, the partnerships and relationships she has developed, and her ability to handle successful fundraising campaigns.
Perry-Garnette, who has a son with intellectual disabilities, started her career developing opportunities for employment and housing for people with developmental disabilities in Northern Virginia.
The YWCA hired Perry-Garnette in 2010 during a financial crisis that threatened to put the long-running institution out of business. She later helped transform the organization’s culture, finances and programing.
Perry-Garnette, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Greensboro City Council, is a former member of the city's Human Relations Commission and the Guilford Partnership for Children.
She has undertaken a listening tour with her staff and others, and is working on projects she hopes to soon share.
