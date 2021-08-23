The ARC of Greensboro taps Lindy Perry-Garnette to lead the nonprofit organization

GREENSBORO — The lack of emergency shelter space for families across the country had always bothered Lindy Perry-Garnette.

Working on faith and Greensboro's reputation for goodwill, she plowed ahead with an idea to add a family shelter to the YWCA in Greensboro, where she was executive director at the time.

It later opened with no funding dedicated to the shelter at all. At that time it depended mostly on individual donations, strong support from a handful of local churches and a few grants.

And Perry-Garnette’s sheer will backed by research.

"I’m a strong believer that when you do the right things for the right reasons, they work out," said Perry-Garnette, who has a background in social work.

Perry-Garnette, who says humans have a responsibility to each other, has a reputation for figuring out how to make good things happen.

When The ARC of Greensboro was looking for its next leader, that made Perry-Garnette stand out.

Her hiring was announced this month.