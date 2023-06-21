GREENSBORO — A mural of local performer Brenda The Drag Queen was recently vandalized, according to The Bearded Goat, the downtown bar where the mural is located.

"This is what hate looks like and it won’t be tolerated here!!" the bar said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"No matter what we will always continue to support our LGBTQ community and provide a safe space!!"

The mural by artist Jenna Rice is visible from the street and appears on one of the walls enclosing the bar's beer garden. It depicts Brenda, who sometimes performs at the bar, in a rainbow tank top with rainbow stripes in the background.

The person responsible for the vandalism drew horns on Brenda and wrote, "I eat kids" and "Save the kids."

The bar also posted a screenshot of an Instagram message to Brenda, which includes a picture of a person standing in front of the mural giving a rude gesture and the message, "I just covered your mural. It's ugly. Die."

India Banks, one of the bartenders at The Bearded Goat, said the person who sent the message that he has now been banned from The Bearded Goat, and from what she's hearing online, some other area bars as well. Banks said that the bar also contacted police to let them know about the defacement of their property.

"It's not OK, period," she said.

Both The Bearded Goat and Brenda The Drag Queen are fixtures in Greensboro. The Bearded Goat is a self-described "classy, artistic dive bar" on Lewis Street, part of downtown's south end.

Brenda is known for comedy-infused drag performances at “Drag Queen Bingo,” among other events and locales in the city and across the state, and for appearing on the television show My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Recently, Brenda has been involved with speaking out against legislation in the NC General Assembly, including a bill introduced by House Republicans to ban drag performances in public places or in the presence of anyone under 18, even if it’s a private show.





“This constant attack by people at the highest offices on the LGBTQ community has emboldened people,” Brenda said as quoted in a earlier News & Record article. “But if I stop, they win.”