The Blind Tiger once again the scene of another shooting, one killed early Sunday

GREENSBORO — One of the city's most popular nightspots has once again become the scene of a shooting.

The latest incident at The Blind Tiger happened at 2:16 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to the venue at 1819 Spring Garden Street following a report of gunfire. When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim. That person later died.

It's unknown if the victim was male or female or their ethnicity.

Also unknown is if the incident involved patrons leaving the club or passersby.

In April, two shootings within days of each other led to inspections that uncovered code and safety violations at the music venue, prompting its temporary shutdown.