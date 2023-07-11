Big flying insects creep you out? July is definitely not your month.

Along with summer heat and fireworks, the first days of July have brought batches of loud, low-flying June beetles.

These metallic-green, buzzing beetles are about an inch long and have seemingly random flight paths into the sides of structures, cars and anyone walking within close proximity.

Although a June beetle won't bite, it's easy for their prickly legs to get snagged in a head full of hair (cue the shrieking).

"They're hideous! They are everywhere," Greensboro resident Liz Lucas said Monday. "It's like a literal nightmare outside. It's like Indiana Jones — You have to a plot a path to get to the car."

Lucas, who lives near the airport, said her family had a company treat their yard for grubs last year in an attempt to avoid dealing with the beetles this summer.

"We still have them and they're horrible," Lucas said. "When are they going away?"

Not soon enough.

"They will probably be gone by the beginning of August," Peter Coffey, an agricultural entomologist with the Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T, said Monday. "You'll probably notice more of them on days when it's warm and sunny."

According to the N.C. Cooperative Extension. residents will see one generation per year of these beetles, which are most common in older lawns and pastures with high organic content soils or manure fertilizers. These beetles (Cotinus nitida) are native to the southeast United States and were out in force Monday at the university's farm, Coffey said.

Toward the end of July, the female beetles will be laying eggs, which then develop into larvae. Grubs will form a protective case and, by next May, the larvae begin to pupate. Adults emerge to mate in July and August.

"Homeowners sometimes find hundreds or thousands of these large, white grubs on the sidewalks and driveways around the house," the NC State Extension website states.

Birds and other creatures love to snack on the grubs. There are also various treatments that homeowners can use on their lawns.

To help reduce the number of adult beetles, homeowners can make a trap with fruit juice and soapy water in a bucket.

"They really love overripe fruit," Coffey said.

Coffey said one of the unique things about the green June beetle is that there is a lot of variation in coloring. Some will have more of the metallic green than others, while some will have a more brassy appearance.

"I was wondering if it was just my yard, but it's not," said Lucas, who had posted a video of the beetles on Facebook. "They know no bounds because they go right at you. It's awful."