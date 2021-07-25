The Corner Farmers Market in Lindley Park moves to a new, bigger home this weekend

GREENSBORO — The usually empty parking lot on Saturday mornings at St. Andrews Episcopal Church will soon yield its space to growers, makers and bakers — even Ms. Linda's Old-Fashioned Pimento and Cheese.
The Corner Farmers Market, which introduced curbside pickup during the pandemic, moves there this weekend.
Saturday was the nearly decade-old market's last weekend at The Corner at South Elam and Walker avenues in the Lindley Park neighborhood. The community-run market allows customers to buy year-round directly from local farmers.
The demand for the range of fresh produce, locally-grown meats and other items pushed the move.
"It was getting a little cramped for us all, especially with social distancing needs," said Kathy Newsom, the market coordinator.
While COVID-19 pushed changes to these open-air markets, it also increased traffic to farmer markets like the one Newsom runs, with people looking for fresh foods.
The pandemic, disrupting the field-to-market pipeline for grocery stores, resulted in scarcity of some items that farmers could still sell directly to the public, while increasing their own economic opportunities. At the same time, Newsom found herself having to turn down additional farmers and others because of the space problem.
Brittany Peters of Sun and Soil Farm, who had occasionally sold a range of products from produce to dried teas before the pandemic, has watched as demand at the market increased across all lines. That demand also allowed her husband, whose job closed during the pandemic, to join her farming full time. They've also established a composting service for market customers.
"People last year saw real value in local food and knowing their farmers directly," Peters said. "I think it also showed us as well that if we do this, people will show up for this."
The new space at 2105 W. Market St. also offers high visibility for motorists and has expanded hours. The market is one of more than a dozen in the greater Greensboro area, according to an online search. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
"When we heard that the market was looking for a larger space, we were thrilled to be able to offer up our parking lot," said Ginny Inman, the rector at St. Andrew. "I personally shop at the Corner Market and know it’s a beloved neighborhood institution — we are happy to welcome them to our church campus.”
The new site is a two-minute drive or 15-minute walk from The Corner.
"After an exhaustive search, including the elementary school and rec center and other churches, yes, it is a relief to find St Andrews," Newsom said.
The church is allowing the market to set up there for free.
"I'm a little sad and sentimental about leaving the corner after all this time," Newsom said. "But we've just outgrown the space and this past year has made it clear that if we are going to keep up with demands of our customers and keep making space available to new farms, we've just got to go bigger, space-wise."
The market opened at The Corner in the spring of 2013. It started with Stephen Johnson, an urban farmer and proprietor of the nearby Elam Gardens, contacting Mike Faucette, a seventh-generation farmer, and meat guy Bobby Coltrane, according to the group's history. Neil Reitzel, owner of Sticks and Stones Clay Oven Pizza, was already purchasing local produce from the trio and offered up the parking lot for a Saturday morning market.
In 2019, The Corner Market formally partnered with The People’s Market to create a nonprofit to support grassroots community-run markets. The nonprofit Neighborhood Markets' goals include working toward a healthier community where everyone has access to nutritious food and connecting people over food. The group's Green for Greens SNAP campaign doubles the buying power of food benefits up to $50 as part of the effort to provide access to fresh foods.
The market also participates in the USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Program, providing vouchers for fresh produce to low income seniors and WIC clients.