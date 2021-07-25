The Corner Farmers Market in Lindley Park moves to a new, bigger home this weekend

Brittany Peters of Sun and Soil Farm, who had occasionally sold a range of products from produce to dried teas before the pandemic, has watched as demand at the market increased across all lines. That demand also allowed her husband, whose job closed during the pandemic, to join her farming full time. They've also established a composting service for market customers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People last year saw real value in local food and knowing their farmers directly," Peters said. "I think it also showed us as well that if we do this, people will show up for this."

The new space at 2105 W. Market St. also offers high visibility for motorists and has expanded hours. The market is one of more than a dozen in the greater Greensboro area, according to an online search. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

"When we heard that the market was looking for a larger space, we were thrilled to be able to offer up our parking lot," said Ginny Inman, the rector at St. Andrew. "I personally shop at the Corner Market and know it’s a beloved neighborhood institution — we are happy to welcome them to our church campus.”

The new site is a two-minute drive or 15-minute walk from The Corner.