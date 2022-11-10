The defender: As a military attorney, Locke Clifford crisscrossed Vietnam to defend a soldier

Attorney Locke Clifford learned in the Army never to assume.

He was working as a judge advocate general in Da Nang, Vietnam, when he was asked to defend a soldier accused of getting high on a narcotic called Obesitol and killing a South Vietnamese National Guardsman.

Four eyewitnesses were ready to testify about what happened. The soldier himself had confessed and seemed resigned to a death sentence.

“The prosecution didn’t have much evidence — this is sarcastic,” Clifford said. “But, I thought to myself, ‘There has to be something I can do. There’s always something you can do if you get up and go look.’”

So, he set out looking for the doctor who had declared the guardsman dead.

You defend someone because that’s your job, he explained. And everyone is entitled to a defense.

Clifford had been disqualified from serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1966 due to a duodenal ulcer. But, two years later he got a draft notice, and was told the ulcer no longer disqualified him.

When he arrived in Vietnam in 1970, he didn’t think he would be practicing law.

But the Army at the time, he said, needed a judge advocate general in Da Nang. He was an infantry officer, but he also had a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as a brief stint at a Statesville law firm. So he was pressed into service.

In the Army, he both prosecuted cases and defended those accused of wrongdoing.

“I would prosecute a Private Jones on Monday, get a verdict before the court martial board on Tuesday,” he said. “Then on Wednesday, I would defend Sgt. Brown before the same jury.”

The soldier who was charged with killing the South Vietnamese National Guardsman was a Native American who had lived on a reservation in Arizona and was drafted at the age of 19.

On the night of the killing, he had snuck out with rifle in hand. While walking down a dirt road, the guardsmen had spotted him, saw he had his rifle, and yelled for him to stop. The soldier ran into the woods, came to a tailor shop and walked over a stone wall. Who shot first is a matter of dispute, Clifford said, but a firefight ensued, and one of the guardsmen wound up dead. The soldier surrendered after he ran out of ammo.

The soldier was locked up in an 8-foot by 8-foot container when Clifford got assigned to the case. He told Clifford to make sure his body got back to Arizona after he was executed.

Clifford didn’t want to tell his superiors, “There’s nothing I can do.” So, he got the name of the doctor who had examined the guardsman’s body, and found out he was in Quang Tri province. He spent the next couple of days crisscrossing Vietnam via helicopter to find him. When he did, the doctor mentioned the guardsman had had an entrance wound on his back, indicating he was a victim of friendly fire.

The soldier was soon set free.

“He wrote me a letter after he got out, thanking me for saving his life,” Clifford said.

He left the Army in 1971. Years later, he helped sponsor a church in Vietnam, and he and his wife, Lynda went there for a visit.

Now retired, Clifford spent more than four decades in private practice in Greensboro. Oftentimes, he said, people would ask how he could defend people accused of horrible crimes.

He would usually reply by saying, “Zealously,” and telling the story of the soldier whose case seemed hopeless.