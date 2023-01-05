The Eagles will bring 'Hotel California' tour to Greensboro Coliseum on April 4

GREENSBORO — The Eagles' "Hotel California" tour is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 4 with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill.

Each concert will feature the "Hotel California" album, performed in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster. Presales are available starting 10 a.m. Jan. 12. The show begins at 8 p.m., according to information from Live Nation.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."

The Eagles kicked off the “Hotel California” concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim.

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more, will be available. Check eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.