The economy. Democracy. And morality. They're on the ballot in 6th District race.

GREENSBORO — What’s at stake in Tuesday’s election? A lot if you speak with the three candidates running for the Sixth Congressional District.

The nation’s morals, democracy and the economy are most at risk, say those who are running to represent Guilford and Rockingham counties for the next two years.

The News & Record recently interviewed the candidates — Republican Christian Castelli, Democrat Kathy Manning and Libertarian Thomas Watercott — about their plans if elected.

Here’s what they had to say:

Christian Castelli

Republican candidate Castelli, 52, is married with three children, ages 30, 28 and 13.

Castelli said he lives in Greensboro, though his candidate filing paperwork indicates he resides in Southern Pines. Congressional candidates do not have to live in the district they represent, only the state.

As a Green Beret in the U.S. Army, Castelli’s deployments comprise five tours in Afghanistan, including three years in combat where he earned two Bronze Stars.

He received a master’s degree at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. As a lieutenant colonel, Castelli served as the inspector general for the U.S. Army Special Forces Command.

After his retirement in 2012, he started two small businesses focused on logistics.

Inflation and the economy

Castelli said “exorbitant spending” at the national level is driving high inflation.

“If you can cut the spending in some areas, you would reduce some of our deficit spending in general,” he said.

He pledges never to raise taxes and advocates cutting government regulations to stimulate economic growth.

Abortion

Castelli was reluctant to discuss the issue. “I would rather talk about things that are pressing issues that apply to the entire country,” he said. “Abortion is an issue that applies to a very small percentage of the population.”

He said he is a pro-life candidate, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

The matter was important enough to include on his list of issues on a website he used when running for the Republican primary. On that now-defunct website, Castelli said: “I will protect the unborn from conception to birth,” noting that “taxpayer money should never be used to fund immoral practices.”

Immigration

Castelli said he wants to complete the wall begun by former President Donald Trump.

“I'd like to see our borders closed to stop the scourge of fentanyl and human trafficking," he said.

And while people can still find ways to cross the border despite the wall, Castelli said “that sends a clear-cut message that we no longer have this open-border policy.”

He said money being used for foreign aid, such as funding to help Ukraine fight Russia, could be used to complete the wall.

“I am for a clear and transparent immigration that's clearly defined,” he said, “that the requirements to become a citizen … are timely and don't go on for years and years and years with no end in sight.

“You can reallocate the budget in an efficient manner that might subsidize some of the costs of that process.”

What’s at stake?

“We've watched a degradation of our society — morals, ethics. It started several years ago with the defund the police movement. And to me, this is a very rapidly deteriorating situation in this country.”

Kathy Manning

Democratic candidate Manning, 65, is married with three adult children.

The incumbent worked for years as an immigration lawyer and led efforts for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to secure private funding for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.

Over the years, she has worked with many arts groups, other civic initiatives and prominent religious organizations, including a stint as the first woman to chair the board of the influential Jewish Federations of North America.

She ran an unsuccessful congressional candidacy against Republican Ted Budd in 2018, but later won election to represent the 6th District and has served in Congress since 2021.

Manning faced criticism earlier this year for purchasing shares in two U.S. chip manufacturers the day before she voted for the bipartisan Chips Act to boost the industry.

Manning’s staff told a local TV station in August that any stock purchases attributed to her were made on her behalf by a third-party broker that does not include guidance from her or her husband, developer Randall Kaplan.

Inflation and the economy

Manning said Congress already has taken steps to address these issues, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“That's the first time that our government will be able to negotiate with big pharma for the cost of prescription drugs,” she said. “We put a cap of $35 a month on insulin for seniors and kept out-of-pocket costs for seniors for prescription drug prices to $2,000 a year.”

The act also extends for three years subsidies instituted during the pandemic to help low- and middle-income people pay health care premiums.

She also cited money Congress has allocated for apprenticeship and training programs, increases in Pell grants for college and passage of the Chips and Science Act — a $280 billion legislative package that expands government support of domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

“Restarting the manufacturing of chips in this country will really help us with the supply-chain issues that have been a driver of costs,” she said.

Reforms to the Ocean Shipping Act also will help small businesses get their goods on containers, she said, because they often are reserved by big corporations.

She also touted the The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which targets consolidation in the meat packing industry, makes E-15 biofuel more widely available and lowers fertilizer prices for farmers.

“We believe that with more competition, you get lower prices so that should help us with food costs,” she said.

Abortion

Manning opposes a ban on abortions.

“I believe that the standard that was set in Roe vs. Wade 50 years ago is the appropriate standard,” she said. “The lack of federal protection which has allowed states to enact wildly different standards from state to state is having a terribly negative effect on women's health.

“We have women who experience miscarriages whose doctors are afraid to treat them … because they're afraid they're going to get arrested and lose their license.”

Immigration

Manning said immigration reform is needed.

“Our immigration system no longer serves our economic interest and it no longer meets our values,” she said, noting the difficulty some businesses have with hiring people.

“The kinds of workers that people tell me they need are everything from farm workers to hand-skilled people to the very top skill levels, STEM workers, financial workers,” she explained. “I'm hearing this regularly from businesses in this district.”

She voiced support for passage of the DREAM Act, which has sustained multiple court challenges and grants temporary residency — with the right to work — to illegal immigrants who entered the United States as minors and gives them a path to citizenship.

Manning agrees with using the former American Hebrew Academy site in Greensboro as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant minors.

“We want to make sure those kids are kept safe and they're educated.”

She said she has met with federal officials about concerns residents have expressed about the safety of children and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Manning pointed out that she was able to get a dedicated email address where people can get questions about the facility answered directly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is handling the facility.

What’s at stake?

Manning says the ability to vote, reproductive rights, school safety, Social Security, Medicare and health care are among the areas at risk in this election.

“There's a real choice here,” Manning said. “Do we want people to support the party that cares about the wealthiest corporations and the wealthiest individuals to give big tax cuts?"

Thomas Watercott

Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott, 60, is unmarried but for 20 years has lived with a woman he considers his wife. She has three adult children whom he considers his own.

A trucker from Greensboro, Watercott is a political newcomer and a U.S. Army veteran. He’s also worked in retail, food service, warehousing, freelance photography, computer design and security.

Inflation and the economy

Watercott wants a balanced budget with a link to the gross domestic product on spending caps.

“I want (it to be) ‘we’ve got this fixed amount of income and this fixed level of spending that we're allowed to spend. What are we going to do and what are we not going to do?' And have the arguments there.

“The more money we throw out, the worse effect it has on inflation.”

He said programs currently supported by the federal government really should be funded at the state level.

“I'm basically running on a federalism platform which is individual rights and state’s rights over federal government control,” he said.

According to Watercott, government departments make sure they spend all of their budgeted money to ensure they get the same funding the following year.

“If you don't use the money, you should either hold it over for the next year or you should cut your spending and budget down to that level."

He would like to eliminate the income tax and most taxes on investments and substitute it with the “Fair Tax.” Under the Fair Tax, people would pay a sales tax on purchases of new goods and services, excluding necessities.

Abortion

Walcott said the abortion issue should left to states.

“I'm of the opinion that we should let each of the states decide what they want before the federal government comes in and decides for everybody,” he said, “so that we can get an idea of what's acceptable across the country.”

While he said he’s personally pro-life, Walcott said he feels it’s not his right to tell others what to do.

However, he said: “I'd like to see some ban on abortion after, say, 20 weeks, 21 weeks.” Walcott said there should be exceptions for health and other severe mental distress from incest or rape.

Immigration

Walcott said the immigration system is too complicated and expensive.

"My wife came over here as a refugee and … she's gotten all the way to becoming a naturalized citizen,” he said, “but it wasn’t cheap.”

He wouldn’t say how much the process cost, stating he wanted to protect her privacy.

He said immigrants should be able to go through a processing center “where we run you through a basic background check. We see what your intentions are for coming in here.”

“People that want to immigrate here to become U.S. citizens, we (can) put them on a fast track to citizenship,” he said. “It shouldn't take 10 years to become a citizen. You should be able to get to be a citizen in five years.”

He said the government should use the military if necessary to support efforts to process people at the border and transport them if needed.

“We want to treat people humanely. We want to treat them with respect,” he said.

He said immigration should be at a level that keeps the country’s population sustainable.

What’s at stake?

“The economy is the most important thing at stake,” Walcott said.

He also said energy independence is another area he favors. He’s not supportive of the push toward electric cars because of how much more they cost consumers.

“Don't go shoving them down on the everyday American. They can't afford it,” he said.