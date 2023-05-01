GREENSBORO — It's been a good run, but Cone Health said Monday that it's discontinuing the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run after 30 years.

The health system announced in a news release that it's exploring replacing the breast cancer-focused event with other efforts that bring attention to a broader look at women's health concerns.

"Cone Health is aware that the Women’s Only was more than a 5K," the announcement said. "The beloved celebration raised more than $1 million over the last 30 years supporting breast health. Cone Health’s commitment to breast cancer detection and treatment remains."

Jill McAllister, Cone Health's corporate events manager, said the health system does not have anything definitive to announce at this time as it explores ways to partner with "like-minded organizations to advance women's health."

McAllister acknowledged that economic factors also played a role in the decision to discontinue the annual event.

"With rising inflation, we saw an increase of about 30% in our costs," she said in an email Monday.

Cone Health has had discussions "for the past several years" about the future of the Women's Only as the focus on women's health concerns expanded to heart disease, diabetes, maternal health, and depression.

According to the American Cancer Society, women are about half as likely to die of breast cancer today as they were 30 years ago. Meanwhile, according to American Heart Association, heart disease now kills one in three women.

"We felt that now was the right time to build upon what we started with the 5K and expand our focus on women's health in our events strategy," McAllister said Monday.

The Women's Only was created to raise funds to provide screening mammograms to women who couldn't afford them, but much has changed over the years, Cone Health officials said.

"The Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion and the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program make breast cancer screening more available to women than ever before," according to the announcement.

The Greensboro-based health system said residents can continue to support the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program by visiting conehealthphilanthropy.org.

— This is a developing story.