GREENSBORO — It was a good run for the Women's Only 5K, which Cone Health said is being discontinued after 30 years.

Cone Health announced in a news release today that it is exploring replacing the breast cancer-focused event with other efforts that bring attention to a broader look at women's health concerns.

"Cone Health is aware that the Women’s Only was more than a 5K," the announcement said. "The beloved celebration raised more than $1 million over the last 30 years supporting breast health. Cone Health’s commitment to breast cancer detection and treatment remains."

The event was created to raise funds to provide screening mammograms to women who couldn't afford them, but much has changed over the years, Cone Health officials said.

"The Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion and the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program make breast cancer screening more available to women than ever before," according to the announcement.

The Greensboro-based health system said residents can continue to support the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program by visiting conehealthphilanthropy.org.

