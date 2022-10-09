 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The gift of life: A look at organ donation in North Carolina

Every 10 minutes, someone's name is added to the national organ transplant waiting list. The vast majority need a kidney. In North Carolina, 92% of those waiting for an organ transplant need a kidney, according to HonorBridge, which coordinates transplants in the Triad.

Susan Hunt of Asheboro and Kathy Matthews of Climax share how they are connected by organ donation.

Kirt Gonzales talks about losing his sister and deciding to donate her organs to help others.
Download PDF NC organ donations and transplants
