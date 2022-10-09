Every 10 minutes, someone's name is added to the national organ transplant waiting list. The vast majority need a kidney. In North Carolina, 92% of those waiting for an organ transplant need a kidney, according to HonorBridge, which coordinates transplants in the Triad.
The gift of life: A look at organ donation in North Carolina
