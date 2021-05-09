The Good Stuff: Customer pays for another's items

A few Saturdays ago, a young mother with two preteen children and her husband were in line ahead of me at the Dollar Tree on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

When I checked out, the cashier said that the customer ahead of you has already paid for all your items. How kind of her, I thought!!!

With my cane, perhaps I looked like I needed help. For those who believe, I remembered how this is just like our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He paid it all for us. For those who do not believe, there is still a wonderful message that we can do the smallest of deeds for others and make their day a little better. Take care!