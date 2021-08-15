The Good Stuff: Cyclist grateful for bystander's lifesaving help

On the morning of July 15th, a cyclist pedaled through Country Park; as he crested the hill going down to the Lawndale Drive park entrance, Cindy Kearns Barbour was running up the hill as she trained for the Boston Marathon.

The cyclist was weaving as he approached her, and when he passed, she knew something wasn’t right. As she turned to watch him his hands fell from the handlebars, his body pitched over the front of the bike and he and the bike flipped over twice. Racing to his aid, she yelled out for anyone with a phone to call 911. When she got to him, he was face down, his mouth was full of blood and his breathing was feeble. Now on the phone with 911, Cindy (CPR certified for 30 years) was instructed to roll the injured cyclist onto his back.

Fearful that he might have broken his neck, she enlisted bystanders to help. One man held his feet and another woman his head as they very gently turned him over. And at that point, his breathing ceased and he had no pulse. With EMS still minutes away, Cindy performed chest compressions, fearing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation would blow the blood from his mouth into his lungs.