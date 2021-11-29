The Good Stuff: Food pantry grateful for 'generous givers of time and resources'

The Blessed Table Food Pantry, located at 3210 Summit Avenue, has exhibited the Good Stuff for 16 years. Volunteers under the leadership of co-founder, Ed Lemons, donation and food distribution manager, Larry Jamerson and his assistant, Tom Womack and office managers, Donna Cheek and Dorothy Jessup have during the pandemic continued to feed the hungry.

Volunteers from Bass Chapel, Carraway, Faithway Baptist, Laughlin Memorial, Newlyn Street and Philadelphia churches serve the clients. Many churches, private companies and individuals donate food and money to keep the mission operating. Rudd’s Farm provides fresh vegetables.

The Board really appreciates their concern for the hungry. God bless the generous givers of time and resources.

Dorothy Walker

Board member

Greensboro

