The Good Stuff: Honest child returns dropped $10 bill
Recently as I was running errands, I went through the drive-thru at Wendy's. The line was long, so I paid for my burger with a twenty and dropped the change in my purse so I could move along quickly.

One of my stops was Ollie's to purchase numerous coloring books for the shoe boxes we are packing at church for Operation Christmas Child. As I was standing in the check-out line, I reached in my purse to pull out my wallet and credit card. I did not realize that I had pulled out and dropped a ten dollar bill until a young man about middle-school age, handed me a ten dollar bill saying I had dropped it. I was flabbergasted and could only thank and praise him for his honesty. Obviously, his family is doing a fantastic job rearing an outstanding young man.

It's heartwarming knowing this young man represents our future. In retrospect, I regret that I did not tell him to keep the money.

Jan Skiver

Greensboro

