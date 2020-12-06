The Good Stuff: Honest grocery store employee turns in lost purse

After recently shopping at Food Lion in Golden Gate Shopping Center, I put my groceries in the trunk of the car and pushed the grocery cart beside a pole and drove home. I reached over to get my purse but it wasn't there, so I thought to myself I must have locked it in the trunk, but it wasn't there, either.
I went back to the store and parked in the same spot but the cart was not beside the pole. I went in the store where I was told that I had left my purse in the grocery cart outside. One of their employees had saw my purse and turned it in at the office.
I want to thank Food Lion for hiring nice and honest employees. I know that it was one of God's angels.
Dorothy Thompson
Greensboro
