The Good Stuff: Random act of kindness helps restores faith in mankind

It's easy to have lost my faith in mankind by now, though that's not where my faith is supposed to be anyway.

I know there can't be intelligent life on Mars as they would have already driven up "No Trespassing" signs all over their planet to keep us from doing to their planet what we have done to our own — if they have been watching our nightly news.

I saw a bumper sticker that read: "Earth first — we'll strip-mine the other planets later."

Personally, at times I relate more to the bumper sticker: "The more people I meet, the more I like my dog."

It seems division is only increasing, so it is of most importance to share what I witnessed for those becoming like myself.

I believe it was October 19, 2020 when what appeared to be a Caucasian lady who was, slowly, crossing multiple lanes of heavy traffic across Wendover Avenue with a walker. Then, there what appeared to be an African American (forgive me if these details are incorrect) driving their car directly across the vast intersection and lanes, stopping traffic, endangering themselves, protectively escorting the at risk individual across all the lanes and traffic until she was safely across.