The Good Stuff: Random act of kindness helps restores faith in mankind

It's easy to have lost my faith in mankind by now, though that's not where my faith is supposed to be anyway.
I know there can't be intelligent life on Mars as they would have already driven up "No Trespassing" signs all over their planet to keep us from doing to their planet what we have done to our own — if they have been watching our nightly news.
I saw a bumper sticker that read: "Earth first — we'll strip-mine the other planets later."
Personally, at times I relate more to the bumper sticker: "The more people I meet, the more I like my dog."
It seems division is only increasing, so it is of most importance to share what I witnessed for those becoming like myself.
I believe it was October 19, 2020 when what appeared to be a Caucasian lady who was, slowly, crossing multiple lanes of heavy traffic across Wendover Avenue with a walker. Then, there what appeared to be an African American (forgive me if these details are incorrect) driving their car directly across the vast intersection and lanes, stopping traffic, endangering themselves, protectively escorting the at risk individual across all the lanes and traffic until she was safely across.
It's moments like these that tend to help chip away and melt hearts that tend to become hard and frozen in and through it all. I'm glad that I was a witness to such as it was more than just the lines and markings on the road that were seemingly crossed in such times of apparent division. I thank you.
Thank you to all who also do their alms in secret, whose reward is also in the satisfaction and pleasure they get by doing so though never known, nor for the praise of men.
However, it is encouraging and heart warming to, at such moments, to witness and make known, and then pass on such Random acts of kindness.
— Paul Greene Jr.
