The Good Stuff: Readers find blessings in Shepherd's Center classes and thoughtful stranger bringing coffee and hot apple pie

I recently signed up for the online Zoom classes offered by the Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro and I couldn’t be more pleased with my decision as well as the quality of these “college-level” adult learning opportunities. There was a wide variety from which to choose. For example, I am taking a murder mystery class about the death of Z. Smith Reynolds and a course called “In the News,” where we discuss four timely articles/topics each week. And I am feeding my love of history and culture with classes on the 1920s which covers popular culture and the rise of celebrity in the Jazz Age, a highly entertaining class with a gifted musician exploring folk music styles and performance of the fiddle, and finally a course focused on Norman Rockwell: artist or illustrator. My thanks to Sandy and Vickie who staff the Shepherd’s Center, to the amazing lecturers, and to the other participants who make this such a rich experience.
M. Gertrude Beal
Greensboro
* * * *
Over the Christmas holidays, I volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. My partner and I were stationed in Friendly Shopping Center. On the night we served, the weather was extremely cold and windy. I went next door to a Mexican restaurant to get us a coffee.
Unfortunately, the host said they had none.
A server or customer must have overheard our conversation. Much to my amazement, a young Hispanic female arrived 30 minutes later with coffee and hot apple pies from McDonald's. I thanked her and offered to pay her. She would not accept any money. She just said it was her pleasure. I did not get her name but I wish to recognize her gracious and kind gift. Her kindness and gesture was awesome.
Greensboro is truly blessed to have such wonderful people in our community.
Bob Williams
Greensboro
