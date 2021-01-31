 Skip to main content
The Good Stuff: Readers find blessings in Shepherd's Center classes and thoughtful stranger bringing coffee and hot apple pie
The Good Stuff: Readers find blessings in Shepherd's Center classes and thoughtful stranger bringing coffee and hot apple pie

The Good Stuff logo

I recently signed up for the online Zoom classes offered by the Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro and I couldn’t be more pleased with my decision as well as the quality of these “college-level” adult learning opportunities. There was a wide variety from which to choose. For example, I am taking a murder mystery class about the death of Z. Smith Reynolds and a course called “In the News,” where we discuss four timely articles/topics each week. And I am feeding my love of history and culture with classes on the 1920s which covers popular culture and the rise of celebrity in the Jazz Age, a highly entertaining class with a gifted musician exploring folk music styles and performance of the fiddle, and finally a course focused on Norman Rockwell: artist or illustrator. My thanks to Sandy and Vickie who staff the Shepherd’s Center, to the amazing lecturers, and to the other participants who make this such a rich experience.

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

* * * *

 

Over the Christmas holidays, I volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. My partner and I were stationed in Friendly Shopping Center. On the night we served, the weather was extremely cold and windy. I went next door to a Mexican restaurant to get us a coffee.

Unfortunately, the host said they had none.

A server or customer must have overheard our conversation. Much to my amazement, a young Hispanic female arrived 30 minutes later with coffee and hot apple pies from McDonald's. I thanked her and offered to pay her. She would not accept any money. She just said it was her pleasure. I did not get her name but I wish to recognize her gracious and kind gift. Her kindness and gesture was awesome.

Greensboro is truly blessed to have such wonderful people in our community.

Bob Williams

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420.

