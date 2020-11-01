The Good Stuff: Shopper pays another's bill

Recently I went to Target for a few things. I had just came from Goodwill, delivering some things I knew someone could use.

When I got in line to use my card, I was having problems with the card, and a wonderful person behind me, said she wanted to pay for my bill. She was so happy to do it. I know God sent her to help me.

I just want to thank this person, who was there in my time of need. God bless you and your family, and for your caring spirit.

Montana Freeman

Greensboro

