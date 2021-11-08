 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Good Stuff: Stranger helps woman who fell, plus generosity on Halloween
0 Comments

The Good Stuff: Stranger helps woman who fell, plus generosity on Halloween

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to say a great big thank you to a very nice young lady.

I was walking in the parking lot at Marshall’s on New Garden Road. I tripped on the parking block and fell down. As she was getting out of her car, she happened to see me. She immediately came to my aid to help. Luckily, I only had two bloody, skinned knees but was unable to get up on my feet. She literally pulled me up and waited with me until she saw that I was going to be OK. She was definitely a good Samaritan and I am forever grateful!

Carolyn McDuffie

Greensboro

•••

I just had the most wonderful experience. We were down to our last four pieces of candy and the doorbell rang. There were seven or eight kids standing there, all dressed in costumes. I immediately exclaimed “Uh oh,” and one of the kids said, “Are you out of candy?” I replied that we had just four pieces left. One of the kids then said, “That’s OK, I don’t need a piece.” And then one of the others reached into her bucket and placed a handful of candy into my nearly empty bowl. Immediately the rest of the group did the same. Great kids, huh? Let’s hope their selflessness wasn’t a Halloween anomaly and they carry kindness well into adulthood.

Jane Russell

Greensboro

•••

For many of the residents of Friends Homes who no longer drive, the weekly bus trips from our apartments to a neighborhood grocery store is a welcome outing. On the Thursday before Halloween it was a very special treat for several of us, including me. I was in the checkout line at Harris Teeter when a man who I had never seen handed me a beautiful bouquet of roses. I was so surprised I was hardly able to thank him, but for several days now I have enjoyed roses on my dining room table and in my living room. I hope the generous man who gave the flowers to me and some to several others knows how much we appreciate his kindness.

Eleanor D. Kennedy

Greensboro

The Good Stuff logo

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, 27406. Please include your name and the town you live in.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

Leapin' llamas! Wayward llama escapes again
Local

Leapin' llamas! Wayward llama escapes again

The young male llama, which roamed High Point's Emerywood neighborhood for several days last week before being captured Thursday morning, has escaped again, this time from the animal rescue facility that was caring for him.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News