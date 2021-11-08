The Good Stuff: Stranger helps woman who fell, plus generosity on Halloween

I would like to say a great big thank you to a very nice young lady.
I was walking in the parking lot at Marshall’s on New Garden Road. I tripped on the parking block and fell down. As she was getting out of her car, she happened to see me. She immediately came to my aid to help. Luckily, I only had two bloody, skinned knees but was unable to get up on my feet. She literally pulled me up and waited with me until she saw that I was going to be OK. She was definitely a good Samaritan and I am forever grateful!
Carolyn McDuffie
Greensboro
•••
I just had the most wonderful experience. We were down to our last four pieces of candy and the doorbell rang. There were seven or eight kids standing there, all dressed in costumes. I immediately exclaimed “Uh oh,” and one of the kids said, “Are you out of candy?” I replied that we had just four pieces left. One of the kids then said, “That’s OK, I don’t need a piece.” And then one of the others reached into her bucket and placed a handful of candy into my nearly empty bowl. Immediately the rest of the group did the same. Great kids, huh? Let’s hope their selflessness wasn’t a Halloween anomaly and they carry kindness well into adulthood.
Jane Russell
Greensboro
•••
For many of the residents of Friends Homes who no longer drive, the weekly bus trips from our apartments to a neighborhood grocery store is a welcome outing. On the Thursday before Halloween it was a very special treat for several of us, including me. I was in the checkout line at Harris Teeter when a man who I had never seen handed me a beautiful bouquet of roses. I was so surprised I was hardly able to thank him, but for several days now I have enjoyed roses on my dining room table and in my living room. I hope the generous man who gave the flowers to me and some to several others knows how much we appreciate his kindness.
Eleanor D. Kennedy
Greensboro
The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, 27406. Please include your name and the town you live in.