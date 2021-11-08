The Good Stuff: Stranger helps woman who fell, plus generosity on Halloween

For many of the residents of Friends Homes who no longer drive, the weekly bus trips from our apartments to a neighborhood grocery store is a welcome outing. On the Thursday before Halloween it was a very special treat for several of us, including me. I was in the checkout line at Harris Teeter when a man who I had never seen handed me a beautiful bouquet of roses. I was so surprised I was hardly able to thank him, but for several days now I have enjoyed roses on my dining room table and in my living room. I hope the generous man who gave the flowers to me and some to several others knows how much we appreciate his kindness.