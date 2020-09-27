 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Good Stuff: Stranger stops car, assists woman who fell ill while taking a walk
0 comments

The Good Stuff: Stranger stops car, assists woman who fell ill while taking a walk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Good Stuff logo

While taking my daily "constitutional" I began to feel very ill. As I turned onto Northline Avenue, I felt myself beginning to lose consciousness. I could not even think to use my mobile phone to call family. I was very frightened.

Just then a woman stopped her car and asked if I was ill. Her name is Kisha. She got out of her car, stayed with me, eventually calling my husband as well as 911. Once she was sure I was being cared for she got back in her car and continued on her way. Later that day she sent a text to find out how I was doing.

This letter is to offer public praise and thanks and to remind us all of just how kind and caring our neighbors can be. Thank you, Kisha. I will always think of you lovingly.

Joan S. Weiss

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News