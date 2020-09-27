The Good Stuff: Stranger stops car, assists woman who fell ill while taking a walk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While taking my daily "constitutional" I began to feel very ill. As I turned onto Northline Avenue, I felt myself beginning to lose consciousness. I could not even think to use my mobile phone to call family. I was very frightened.

Just then a woman stopped her car and asked if I was ill. Her name is Kisha. She got out of her car, stayed with me, eventually calling my husband as well as 911. Once she was sure I was being cared for she got back in her car and continued on her way. Later that day she sent a text to find out how I was doing.

This letter is to offer public praise and thanks and to remind us all of just how kind and caring our neighbors can be. Thank you, Kisha. I will always think of you lovingly.

Joan S. Weiss

Greensboro

