The Good Stuff: Thanks to two angels

My Mom was one of the 3,000 souls in North Carolina who lost their lives to COVID-19.
It was a painful and heartbreaking experience to be separated from my mother for months because I couldn't see her in Abbotswood during the pandemic. Only when she approached end of life was I allowed to be with her. Our reunion was magnificent but short-lived, for COVID-19 put her into a coma. She died four days later.
Fearing I might have contracted the virus, I was in self-quarantine for weeks after her death. I stood alone at her funeral, could not have the comfort of friends and family following her burial and grieved in solitude.
The pandemic had robbed me of my directing/acting career, my role as cantorial soloist at Temple Emanuel went virtual, and I was not sure if I still had a job at Elon University. Was there still something to be positive about? Do people care about each other anymore?
Then my Mom visited me in the persona of two angels.
I was preparing dinner a week after the funeral and heard a knock at the door. A stranger, no mask, an uninvited guest at my door holding items in her hand.
I kept the glass storm door between us. “Are you Mitchel Sommers?” she asked. “Yes,” I replied. She held up a wad of money in one hand and a black object in the other. “I think this belongs to you," she said.
I grabbed my mask and came out on the porch. “I was riding with my friend and saw a bunch of money laying in the road," she said. "I got so excited, stopped the car and jumped out to retrieve my lucky find. As I reached to pick the money up, I noticed there was this wallet lying next to it. I saw your driver’s license and knew you would want all this returned."
Her friend waited in the car. It was an old car in disrepair. These women could have used the money, credit cards and gift cards in my wallet. Yet they chose to return them. I had left the wallet on top of my car while loading items into the trunk.
Those women changed everything for me. There still was compassion and decency in the world. Those less fortunate can be the most generous of all during hard times. Honesty, integrity and thoughtfulness continue to live and thrive.
These young ladies placed “tikun olam” (Hebrew for repairing the world) above their own needs and interests. They brought me hope and optimism for the future. I gave them a reward which they did not want to take, never knew their names, but told them they were angels sent by God and would be blessed forever.
Did Mom send them? Since elementary school she always trailed behind me in the morning shouting, “Mitchel, you forgot your keys." "I found your lunch money in the bathroom." "You left your homework on the kitchen table.” Did Mom guide these women to my door?
I went into the kitchen and cried. I cried for my Mom, for these two beautiful angels, for the hope that their goodness would get us through this pandemic and take us to new heights of love and compassion once it is over. I cried for their convictions and ability to maintain such fine, upstanding qualities when they were surely struggling like the rest of us.
Mitchel Sommers
retired executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro
