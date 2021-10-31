The Good Stuff

I drove my 86-year-old mother to The Dollar Tree to buy a few items she needed. There were no immediate parking spaces so I dropped her off at the front door to park the car. Before I drove away I noticed that she didn't seem too stable. I quickly put my car in park and ran to help her. As I reached her she had lost her balance and was going down. I was able to break some of her fall but she hit the asphalt landing on her hip. Almost immediately, we had people running to our aide. Several driving by got out of their cars to help. One woman, an off duty nurse, was checking her vital signs, asking questions and showing her love and compassion. The next was an off duty police officer. He got the "all clear" from the nurse and told my mom he was going to pick her up on the count of three. When he had her standing and making sure she was alright, others were offering water, prayers and a young teenager offered to bring her a grocery cart to help with her balance. As quickly as this happened, it was over and everyone went back to their Saturday shopping. As we were wandering up and down the isles, my eyes filled up with tears that I couldn't contain! A lot of love and compassion was shown that day.