The Good Stuff
The Good Stuff

A very big thank you to the policeman who found our lost umbrella (there was a return address label on it) and took the time to return it. We had unknowingly dropped it in the parking lot following our lunch at Mythos Restaurant on West Marker Street. While it was not an expensive item, it was nice to have it returned, especially since we are having such a rainy spell.

A thankful

elderly couple

Greensboro

A big thank you to Jeff who stopped by to help us with a community project. He took time from his work day to assist us with removing a large amount of grass from a bridge abutment with his leaf blower. His concern and help were enormously appreciated. Thank you, Jeff, for helping to make Greensboro more beautiful!

Nina Harmon

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, 27406.

