I recently signed up for the online Zoom classes offered by the Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro and I couldn’t be more pleased with my decision as well as the quality of these “college-level” adult learning opportunities. There was a wide variety from which to choose. For example, I am taking a murder mystery class about the death of Z. Smith Reynolds and a course called “In the News,” where we discuss four timely articles/topics each week. And I am feeding my love of history and culture with classes on the 1920s which covers popular culture and the rise of celebrity in the Jazz Age, a highly entertaining class with a gifted musician exploring folk music styles and performance of the fiddle, and finally a course focused on Norman Rockwell: artist or illustrator. My thanks to Sandy and Vickie who staff the Shepherd’s Center, to the amazing lecturers, and to the other participants who make this such a rich experience.

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420.

