 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Good Stuff
0 comments

The Good Stuff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Good Stuff logo

Recently I went to Target for a few things. I had just came from Goodwill, delivering some things I knew someone could use.

When I got in line to use my card, I was having problems with the card, and a wonderful person behind me, said she wanted to pay for my bill. She was so happy to do it. I know God sent her to help me.

I just want to thank this person, who was there in my time of need. God bless you and your family, and for your caring spirit.

Montana Freeman

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News