The Good Stuff
After recently shopping at Food Lion in Golden Gate Shopping Center, I put my groceries in the trunk of the car and pushed the grocery cart beside a pole and drove home. I reached over to get my purse but it wasn't there, so I thought to myself I must have locked it in the trunk, but it wasn't there, either.

I went back to the store and parked in the same spot but the cart was not beside the pole. I went in the store where I was told that I had left my purse in the grocery cart outside. One of their employees had saw my purse and turned it in at the office.

I want to thank Food Lion for hiring nice and honest employees. I know that it was one of God's angels.

Dorothy Thompson

Greensboro

The Good Stuff publishes on Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420.

