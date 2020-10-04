The Good Stuff: Restaurant bill of family with loved one in hospice paid after manager learns of their situation

Very recently my wife had been discharged from the hospital to Hospice at home and given very little time to live. My daughter was here giving aid and comfort to her mother.

After several days it became stressful and they, her husband and daughter, decided to take a break for dinner one evening. While dining at Outback the manager stopped by the table and asked if everything was okay. My daughter said honestly "not so good" and told him in detail about the situation. The man then pulled up a chair a seated himself and sympathetically related a similar story about one of his family members. The conversation lasted about 10 minutes. Upon leaving they learned that the bill had been paid.