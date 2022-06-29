The Guilford school bond referendum is approved. But there's just one problem.

GREENSBORO — Just over a month ago, voters approved a $1.7 billion bond referendum that county leaders said would pave the way for a massive overhaul of buildings that would improve learning conditions for students.

Right now, those plans are stalled.

Election officials have not yet certified the results of the May 17 referendum because of a pending election protest from Alan Branson, a former county commissioner and current candidate for the board's at-large seat. Branson argues that public funds were illegally used by the county to campaign for the bond and wants the referendum put before voters a second time.

County and school leaders have defended their efforts as appropriate voter education.

The State Board of Elections could dismiss Branson's appeal during its meeting on Thursday. But even if that happens, Branson has the option to file an appeal to Superior Court, which would keep the election certification on hold. Or the state board could put some other steps in motion that could possibly lead to granting Branson's request and returning the referendum to the ballot, according to Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County's elections director.

However, Jill Wilson, the school district's attorney, said Tuesday that she does not believe the state elections board has the legal authority to put the school bond referendum back on the ballot.

Branson's protest does not affect the district's current construction projects — those are funded by the 2020 school bond referendum. Guilford County Schools is expecting to hold groundbreakings on some of those projects in August.

Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer, told the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday that the school system is looking to create an implementation plan for carrying out the work. Administrators want to take a deeper look at how all the pieces fit together, such as where students go while construction is taking place at their schools and how those considerations affect the order in which the work is done.

Reed said they want to create those plans together with the firms that will oversee these projects for the district.

However, she said, contracts can't be signed while the election is still uncertified.

"We do not have the ability to move on any of these projects," Reed said. "Every single day lost is a dollar lost."

Reached Thursday, Branson said he considers the contention that his protest is delaying projects from getting off the ground "the biggest bunch of horse manure I've ever heard."

Branson said the district still has not spent most of the money for the projects from the 2020 bonds. He considers the pace slow, and he's not optimistic about leaders' ability to move with speed on the most recent bond either.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the commissioners, said that North Carolina's local government commission has to sign off on the county's plan for the repayment of debt taken on with the sale of the bonds.

But that's on hold.

"It’s unfortunate that one person is trying to overturn the opinion of 61% of people who came out and voted in this primary election," he said. "Our kids are the ones that are going to be suffering. Our teachers are going to be suffering."

Alston said that Branson — as a former commissioner who helped initiate the facilities study that determined where the district needed improvement — should know the level of need and not try to impede the county.

Branson said there's "no doubt" school buildings need improvement. Still, he feels that the bond referendum's marketing by the county and school system through internet, mail and other means was a misuse of taxpayer dollars.

While Alston said he thinks it is highly unlikely the bond referendum would be overturned, he said if that should happen, he would look for other solutions to fund the much-needed improvements.

