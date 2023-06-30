The building at 3703 Battleground Ave. no longer welcomes hungry Chick-fil-A customers, but starting on July 12, its doors and drive-thru windows will open again. And this time, for seven days a week.

West Coast burger chain The Habit Burger Grill will be taking over the northwest Greensboro property with an official opening on the second Wednesday of the month, making it the fifth location in the state.

Other stores include Clemmons, Burlington, Monroe and Fayetteville, with another one in the works to open in Mooresville.

Known for its open-flame cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, the California-based fast food restaurant also serves chicken, steak, tuna and vegetarian sandwiches.

“The folks in the Tarheel State have welcomed The Habit Burger Grill with open arms, and we’re thrilled to open our fifth restaurant in the beautiful city of Greensboro,” said Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Furman.

Customers can sign up for rewards at www.habitburger.com/greensboro which includes free meals for the first 200 guests on July 8, July 9 and July 11.