The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure opens Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure will open Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center, according to a news release.

The attraction is made up of four treehouses and four crow’s nests connected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs and steps. Guests are encouraged to explore the ecosystem around them and discover local wildlife as they climb, according to the release. The largest treehouses and a deck are accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Life-size dinosaur replicas on the hillside beneath the walkways invite guests to come eye to eye with some of the biggest stars of the prehistoric past, including triceratops, T. rex, spinosaurus and apatosaurus.

"The pandemic has given us a year of learning via laptops and social distancing," Martha Regester, the center's vice president of education, said in the release. "We are so happy to add nature play back into the mix and turn kids’ imaginations loose!"

Members of the Greensboro Science Center will get preview from 9 a.m. to noon, after which the area will be open to all visitors. Admission to the new outdoor play area is included with general admission and/or membership.