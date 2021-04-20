 Skip to main content
The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure opens Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center
The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure opens Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure is made up of 4 treehouses and 4 crow’s nests, interconnected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs, and steps. It opens April 22 at the Greensboro Science Center.

GREENSBORO — The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure will open Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center, according to a news release.

The attraction is made up of four treehouses and four crow’s nests connected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs and steps. Guests are encouraged to explore the ecosystem around them and discover local wildlife as they climb, according to the release. The largest treehouses and a deck are accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Life-size dinosaur replicas on the hillside beneath the walkways invite guests to come eye to eye with some of the biggest stars of the prehistoric past, including triceratops, T. rex, spinosaurus and apatosaurus.

"The pandemic has given us a year of learning via laptops and social distancing," Martha Regester, the center's vice president of education, said in the release. "We are so happy to add nature play back into the mix and turn kids’ imaginations loose!"

Members of the Greensboro Science Center will get preview from 9 a.m. to noon, after which the area will be open to all visitors. Admission to the new outdoor play area is included with general admission and/or membership. 

Admission is $16 for people ages 14-64; $15 for ages 65 and older and 3-13. Children 2 and younger get in free.

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure was built by Beanstalk Builders. Funding and support came from the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club and the Cummings and Hagan families. The Wheelihan, White and Priddy families provided support for the dinosaur portion of the exhibit.

