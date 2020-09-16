'The landscape will never be the same': Landmark Coble barn being torn down

GREENSBORO — Among those watching the old Coble barn being dismantled this week was Linda Maynard, who played in the barn's loft decades ago with other neighborhood kids.

From her Arcadia neighborhood through the wooded trail to the once-towering white barn visible off West Friendly Avenue, Maynard can point out the old watering hole for the cattle and where they once roamed.

The overarching area nearby has been deemed the city's second heritage community. Warnersville was the first. A photo of the barn is part of the city's online display.

Now, there's a construction fence up along Friendly Avenue and heavy machinery on the property.

"It's one more thing," Maynard, who comes from a long-standing Quaker family, said of the barn and family home on the property joining a list of other historic sites scheduled to be torn down. That list includes the Mendenhall-Blair homestead in High Point, which has ties to the Underground Railroad.

The barn, also one of the last reminders of what had been a large dairy farming community, is being torn down as part of an expansion of cottages and apartments for the elderly.

Friends Homes, the Quaker-affiliated retirement community, has owned the old Coble pasture since the early 2000s.