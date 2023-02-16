GREENSBORO — Mark Hoffmann, at one time the most visible homeless man in the city, has died.

He was for a long time “the man on the bench” — a newspaper pressed to his face because of vision problems — at the busy intersection of Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road near Friendly Center and Wesley Long Hospital.

The one-time accountant at Duke University wouldn’t panhandle or ask for money. But he would take what was given to him, such as food dropped off by people who worked at the shopping center or money for a hotel room on the harshest nights of winter. Joggers who passed him by often got a smile in return.

Quiet and enigmatic, with blue eyes and blonde hair that over the years turned to gray, he suffered from schizophrenia.

His advocates bought attention to his struggles, and the stories by former News & Record columnist Lorraine Ahearn helped people in Greensboro understand the dual complexities of mental illness and homelessness.

A funeral isn’t planned for Hoffmann, who died Feb. 10 at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been released.

“I called my children to tell them,” said 90-year-old Clara Ellis, who along with husband Don, 97, was among a group of supporters who worked to get him into his own apartment in 2009, “and they all said, ‘Mom, we are so sorry because we know how you and dad loved Mark.”

On Easter Sunday 2001, Hoffmann had shown up at Centenary United Methodist, the closest church to the bench and where Don Ellis was the longtime pastor before his retirement. As Ahearn noted at the time, the church and its members became a refuge for Hoffmann, who missed only two Sundays in seven years before leaving with no explanation in mid-May of 2008.

At the time, someone reported seeing him walking along Interstate 85 in Durham.

Eventually, he ended up near his hometown outside of Baltimore — reportedly walking much of the way — where some embraced him and others were vocal about not wanting to be a destination for the homeless.

He would walk much of the way back to Greensboro.

Around that time, Hoffmann’s daughter read about him in one of Ahearn’s columns. The daughter, by then a wife and mom, had not seen her father since she was 8 and he dropped her and his other children off as part of a joint custody agreement. She remembers him crying as he drove away.

That was a different Mark Hoffmann then, a man who graduated from Lehigh University and who worked an accountant at Duke University before schizophrenia overtook him and he ended up on the streets of Greensboro.

He was “legally blind,” according to his ex-wife. The mental illness had been diagnosed in 1988. So much wasn’t known about his life because he wouldn’t talk about himself.

Mitch McGee, a street outreach worker, helped to turn his life around as his voluntary guardian.

“I will never drive by the bench on Friendly Avenue and not think of him,” McGee said.

McGee, the Ellises and other members of the church had helped Hoffmann get into an apartment by talking to the landlord.

Eventually, he qualified for Section 8 housing and disability. As his voluntary guardian, McGee would oversee Hoffmann’s bills and pay him a weekly stipend.

Despite being mentally ill and refusing medication, Hoffmann functioned well enough that he stayed clear of the law and didn’t drink or smoke.

“Every Thursday was his work day, and if you went by the apartment he would be sitting, putting numbers on a piece of paper,” Ellis said. “They were close together. Some were so tiny. It meant a lot to him because if you went by on a Thursday sometimes he wouldn’t let you in.”

McGee said that God put Mark into his life to teach him “that I can only do what I can do.”

“It was not unusual for me to remind Mark of something he should be doing” such as cleaning the apartment “ McGee said, and his standard response was, ‘I can only do what I can do.’ “

It was infuriating to McGee because “it was not like he had a busy schedule.”

“But I can understand that he had to struggle sorting out what the voices in his head were saying versus what we saw as reality,” McGee said. “That was a fulltime job in and of itself.”

Hoffmann called those voices the “findings committee.” McGee said those voices convinced Hoffmann that he was allergic to TV, so he didn’t have one.

He also enjoyed the voices, McGee recalled.

“Most people with schizophrenia don’t,” McGee said. “He’s laughing and having a good time and carrying on. He’s very happy with the little crowd that’s going around with him.”

But his paranoia worsened.

Hoffmann eventually got to the point that he would not let McGee inside the apartment. Or anyone else.

McGee had to talk to him at the door, which is also where he handed him his weekly allowance. He stopped by twice a week until the pandemic.

McGee realized that Hoffmann needed more help than he could provide.

Many of the others who had surrounded Hoffmann with support over the years were older or had health issues of their own.

Hoffmann’s illness also prevented people from getting too close.

He had also lost his apartment after a water leak he never reported ruined most of the floor.

McGee asked the Guilford County’s Department of Social Services to intervene. Hoffmann was placed in a rooming house.

“It was very difficult for me to admit that ‘I could only do what I could do,’ “ McGee said.

DSS did a good job getting him care.

“They were able to force things as a guardian I could never do as a payee,” McGee said. “I appreciate that he was on medication, warm, safe and dry at the end of his life. I often feared he would die on the street.”