The N.C. Zoo's last grizzly bear has died. 'He was an amazing, goofy and handsome bear,' zoo official says.

ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo said Friday it had to euthanize its last remaining grizzly bear, 31-year-old Tommo.

Tommo's quality of life "quickly declined" to the point staff decided he needed to be euthanized, the zoo said in a news release. A necropsy, or animal autopsy, showed he had severe intervertebral disc disease and a tumor on his adrenal gland, the zoo's director of animal health said in the release.

Tommo, which means "winter" in the Native American Paiute language, arrived from Yellowstone National Park where he had been identified as a "nuisance bear" and relocated twice before being sent to the N.C. Zoo. Nuisance bears have lost their fear of humans because they start to associate people as suppliers of food, usually because people don’t properly secure their food while in the wilderness, the zoo said.

"He was an amazing, goofy and handsome bear," Chris Lasher, an animal management supervisor at the zoo, said in the release. "He never stopped surprising his caretakers with his intelligence and his ability to learn."

The zoo lost its other grizzly, Yepani, in 2019. The grizzly bear habitat will remain empty for now but the zoo said it will work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to offer a home for any orphaned or nuisance bears in the future.