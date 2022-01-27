The new executive director at Peacehaven might seem familiar. He's been on the nonprofit's board for 5 years.

GREENSBORO — The new executive director at the nonprofit Peacehaven Community Farm isn't exactly new to the nonprofit, after spending the last five years on the group's board, and the last two as its chairman.

Phelps Sprinkle was actually helping to write the description for the job that he will begin on April 1. He is only the second person to serve as executive director since the beginning of Peacehaven, the 89-acre farm in Whitsett that now provides adults with intellectual and physical disabilities a place to live and work in a family-like setting that connects them with the world around them. It was the dream of parents of children with intellectual disabilities who wanted to know that there would be a place for their children that would be there when the parents were gone or no longer able to care for them.

Sprinkle has worked closely with founding executive director Buck Cochran over the years, but was also in his dream job as vice president of development and donor services at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.