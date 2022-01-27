The new executive director at Peacehaven might seem familiar. He's been on the nonprofit's board for 5 years.

GREENSBORO — The new executive director at the nonprofit Peacehaven Community Farm isn't exactly new to the nonprofit, after spending the last five years on the group's board, and the last two as its chairman.
Phelps Sprinkle was actually helping to write the description for the job that he will begin on April 1. He is only the second person to serve as executive director since the beginning of Peacehaven, the 89-acre farm in Whitsett that now provides adults with intellectual and physical disabilities a place to live and work in a family-like setting that connects them with the world around them. It was the dream of parents of children with intellectual disabilities who wanted to know that there would be a place for their children that would be there when the parents were gone or no longer able to care for them.
Sprinkle has worked closely with founding executive director Buck Cochran over the years, but was also in his dream job as vice president of development and donor services at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
"I was putting together a search committee and people kept asking me — 'You are applying for this, aren't you?' I said, 'No, I get to keep my dream job at the Community Foundation and hire the next person to lead the organization," Sprinkle told them. "Then the more I thought about it, this little voice started nagging at me, and I finally started listening to it."
Sprinkle replaces Cochran, who has spent the last 15 years as executive director. A pastor by training, he had wanted to get back into a church setting for what he calls "this final stretch of vocation." He has taken a position with First Baptist Church as the new associate pastor of missions and community ministry.
"It's not like I thought I was the wrong person, but I wasn't completely sure I was the right person for the next season of leadership," Cochran said of leaving the nonprofit. "It wasn't an easy decision because I love Peacehaven."
Peacehaven, where adults with disabilities are called "core members," had been a dream of Susan Elliott and her husband, Tim, who envisioned Peacehaven after she battled a first round of breast cancer. They worried about what would happen to her quadriplegic son Julian, who suffered a brain hemorrhage shortly after birth, if he didn't have a surviving parent. Everywhere they visited felt institutional. They floated the idea of Peacehaven with Cochran, who was then youth pastor at their church. It has grown from a patch of woods to a thriving work-residential community that has drawn volunteer and corporate support from throughout the Triad.
Cochran and the Elliotts wanted a place with a specific mission: where everyone is valued, everyone can contribute and everyone can become the people they were meant to be in a nurturing environment.
The land bordering Guilford and Alamance counties includes a barn that has long been a community landmark.
Supporters raised the walls in 2013 for Susan's View, the first home built at Peacehaven. It was built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro and money provided by supporters and a federal HOME grant awarded by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The farm provides work and opportunities, especially for young adults aging out of school, to maintain relationships, especially through community gardening.
Volunteers now work alongside people with developmental or physical disabilities on a variety of chores, such as planting and harvesting food, and shearing the sheep for wool.
Sprinkle and his wife, Kate, who have a daughter with a sensory disorder, had also been faithful volunteers who led the $40,000 effort in 2016 to build the Peacehaven Sensory Space at LeBauer Park as a play sculpture for children with sensory challenges such as autism spectrum disorder and cerebral palsy. They had worked with special needs children and their families, along with an occupational therapist so that children could run their fingers over a variety of textures, see bright colors and distinct designs, and listen to their voices echo through a speaker.
Cochran said having Sprinkle as the new executive director makes it easier for him.
"Peacehaven is in a healthy place, on the cusp of new expansions and new programs and new things that we want to do," Cochran said. "Phelps is fresh and ready to go. I knew this was going to be a job that I thought a lot of people would be interested in. My concern was, I knew we would find a really capable nonprofit leader. I was hoping we'd find somebody who also really had a heart for people with disabilities, and we've got that person. He's a good leader and a great human being."
Sprinkle, a Greensboro native and Davidson College graduate who was a member of the school's 1992 Final Four soccer team, says Cochran has been the epitome of a servant leader.
He says he hopes to build upon what Cochran and the others have accomplished.
There is talk about working with UNCG to build on their partnership that could allow the "core members"— so named because they are the core of everything done at Peacehaven — to take classes on campus compatible to their disability. Another proposal is a farm-to-table training program that sees them both planting and harvesting on the farm and then working in the food service industry.
"There's a lot of opportunity there," Sprinkle said, including the idea of a catering kitchen. "I get really excited."
One of the group's main goals is to get corporate, nonprofit, and civic groups to rent space for events.
"We're the center of the state, right off the highway," Sprinkle said. "They won't leave without knowing Peacehaven and the needs of that community."
