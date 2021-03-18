The pandemic, a year later: Nearly 11% in Guilford County fully vaccinated

GREENSBORO — As Guilford County marked the one-year anniversary of its first COVID-19 case, nearly 11% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated against the disease and nearly 20% have received their first shot.
On Wednesday, county officials announced the new numbers — including 14 deaths in the past seven days — during a weekly news conference updating local efforts to fight the highly contagious disease.
“(The state’s online dashboard) now shows Guilford County residents that are partially vaccinated has just eclipsed 100,000,” said Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director.
And 54,548 residents are fully vaccinated, he added.
“Those numbers are going up very quickly each individual day,” Campbell said.
The county got a shot in the arm, so to speak, from the opening of a large, federally-funded vaccination site at the Four Seasons Town Centre last week. That site, primarily run by the state, was set up to serve people throughout the region.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Campbell said the Four Seasons clinic had given or scheduled more than 37,000 appointments as of Wednesday.
“We’re excited that roughly 66% of those appointments are also Guilford County residents, which is about 24,000 doses,” Campbell said.
And there’s still plenty of demand for the vaccine, with all of the county’s 3,510 appointments for first doses booked this week.
However, Campbell said that while all online appointments at the Four Seasons site were booked through March 24, there still were appointments available Wednesday morning through the state’s call center (888-675-4567).
If someone cancels an appointment at Four Seasons, Campbell said it will become available at gsomassvax.org.
“We are seeing a little bit of an increase on our no-show rates for first-dose appointments,” Campbell said.
Those cancellations may see an uptick today with severe weather expected to arrive in the Triad.
A forecast of severe thunderstorms and possible tornados forced state officials to cancel drive-thru appointments after 11 a.m. today.
Drive-thru appointments will resume at 8 a.m. Friday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
Indoor vaccinations will continue as scheduled.
Those affected by this change have the option of getting vaccinated indoors at the same appointment time or rescheduling for the drive-thru at a later date. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling 888-675-4567.
As for the county’s vaccination sites, Campbell said that all of those have emergency plans in place, with designated safe areas, and staff was being updated on those procedures Wednesday.
If those clinics need to be canceled, he said, the county would notify people by email and text with instructions on how to reschedule.
“If you feel unsafe and you see the sky is darker than you'd like it to be, don't risk it,” Campbell advised.
County officials also noted on Wednesday that Guilford educators should begin getting their second shots this weekend.
And Group 4 became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday as well. That includes people 16 to 64 years old with certain medical conditions that pose a high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
However, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann advised those younger than 18 receive their vaccine at the Four Seasons clinic instead of the county-operated sites.
That’s because the mall clinic offers the Pfizer vaccination, which has been approved for people 16 and older. Vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not yet approved for those younger than 18, she said.
And while the COVID-19 picture is looking brighter — with new vaccine providers being added, such as some Harris Teeter locations and neighborhood pharmacies — Vann warned that it could dim quickly.
Spring break, which begins March 29 for Guilford County Schools, brings the potential of greater community spread.
Although many colleges have scaled back their spring breaks, The Associated Press reported the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.3 million people last Friday and Sunday, setting a new high since the coronavirus outbreak began.
“Be mindful of the fact that COVID-19 is still transmitting in our communities,” Vann said. “We have learned from the past that times like this — when people are gathering, people are more mobile and they are traveling — are very high risk times with surges and cases.”
She encouraged people to continue to follow safety protocols when they are around those who are not a part of their household.
Vann also said the county’s COVID-19 death rate continues to be concerning, with 14 deaths in the past seven days.
“Hopefully, in the next coming weeks, we're going to see some of those numbers plateau and drop,” she said. “It's still very tragic. ... I want us to get to a point where we have at least a week or two in which we're really not getting any death reports.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.